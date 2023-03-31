Bemidji Man Found Guilty of Selling Fentanyl, Other Drugs in Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 43-year-old Bemidji man has been found guilty of selling fentanyl and other drugs in the Bemidji area.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson reports that Matthew James Sander Hansen was convicted of first-degree controlled substance sale and possession following a three-day trial presided over by Judge John Melbye.

In April of 2022, a search of Hansen’s vehicle and home turned up approximately 66 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, and more than $3,300 in cash, as well as drug trafficking items.

Hansen is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today