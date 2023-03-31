Bemidji Man Found Guilty of Selling Fentanyl, Other Drugs in Area

Lakeland PBS

A 43-year-old Bemidji man has been found guilty of selling fentanyl and other drugs in the Bemidji area.

Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson reports that Matthew James Sander Hansen was convicted of first-degree controlled substance sale and possession following a three-day trial presided over by Judge John Melbye.

In April of 2022, a search of Hansen’s vehicle and home turned up approximately 66 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, and more than $3,300 in cash, as well as drug trafficking items.

Hansen is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11th.

