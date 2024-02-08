Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Convicted on 5 Felony Counts for Sexual Assault of Person Under 13

Lakeland News — Feb. 7 2024

Paul Wayne Swan Sr. (Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

A jury has convicted a 74-year-old Bemidji man on five felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

Paul Wayne Swan Sr. was found guilty on Jan. 25. The jury found him not guilty of six other criminal sexual conduct charges.

The victim in the case is now 16 but reported being between the ages of six and 10 when the assaults happened.

The maximum sentence for each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct is 30 years in prison, a fine of $40,000, or both. Sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 7.

By — Lakeland News

