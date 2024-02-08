Bemidji Man Convicted on 5 Felony Counts for Sexual Assault of Person Under 13

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A jury has convicted a 74-year-old Bemidji man on five felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

Paul Wayne Swan Sr. was found guilty on Jan. 25. The jury found him not guilty of six other criminal sexual conduct charges.

The victim in the case is now 16 but reported being between the ages of six and 10 when the assaults happened.

The maximum sentence for each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct is 30 years in prison, a fine of $40,000, or both. Sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 7.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today