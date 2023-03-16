Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Man Charged with 3 Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor Victims

Justin OthoudtMar. 15 2023

A Bemidji man has been charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct in a case involving two minors.

According to court documents, Donavin Roy Oxford, 26, has been charged with three felony counts of sexual conduct in the first degree.

On March 4th, 2022, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a Hubbard County Child Protection intake/referral regarding alleged sexual abuse perpetrated against a minor.

According to a forensic interview, the victim claimed Oxford engaged in a number of sexual acts against her over the course of several years, including forcing her to touch his penis and intercourse.

Additionally, a second victim claimed that Oxford forcibly “tickled her hard with his fingers on her genital region.” She also claimed she had “witnessed Oxford masturbate with his pants down during the aforementioned touching incident.”

On January 31st, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office obtained a statement from Oxford. During this, Oxford did not initially deny the allegations, but after a few minutes of talking, Oxford denied the allegations.

Oxford was set to make his initial court appearance the morning of March 15th, 2023 but failed to appear in court.

By — Justin Othoudt

