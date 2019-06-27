Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Man Arrested After Reportedly Fleeing Police And Driving Drunk

Jun. 27 2019

A Bemidji man has been arrested after allegedly leading police officers on a chase while also driving intoxicated. A citizen contacted the Beltrami County Dispatch center to report a reckless vehicle that nearly caused a head-on collision today at midnight.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on Bemidji Avenue, near the intersection of Anne Street, in the northbound lane.

A Bemidji Police Officer located the vehicle in the area of 15th street NW on Bemidji Avenue and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and fled southbound on Bemidji Avenue in the center turn lane at speeds up to 60 mph.

The pursuit continued southbound on Bemidji Avenue. As the southbound vehicle approached the Mississippi River Bridge, the driver veered into the northbound lanes. At this point, a Beltrami County Deputy utilized a P.I.T (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to end the dangerous pursuit.

The maneuver caused the suspect’s vehicle to spin to a stop and collide with a roadside light pole and fence. When officers made contact with the driver, they observed signs of intoxication.

The driver, Joel Baumann, 69, of Bemidji was arrested for driving under the influence. Baumann was transported to Sanford Health for evaluation of injuries prior to be taken to the Beltrami County Jail.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Beltrami County Communications center.

