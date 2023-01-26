Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota

Mary BalstadJan. 26 2023

A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week.

According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.

“We are very excited to have Denae at the helm of our board of directors, with her track  record in building needed initiatives and growing community support in the Bemidji area,” said UWMN Director Doris Pagelkopf.

The board of directors looks to address executive and legislative affairs, training, planning, and communication across Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Annual ‘Holiday Gifts For Kids’ Program Set to Distribute Toys for Bemidji Families

First City of Lights Foundation Prepares for 26th Annual ‘Night We Light’ in Bemidji

Bemidji’s Bar 209 Making, Delivering Thanksgiving Meals for Families in Need

Bemidji United Way Director Wins Violence Free MN’s Community Leader Inspire Award

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.