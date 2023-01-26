Bemidji Local Named Board President for United Ways of Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji local has been named the United Ways of Minnesota Board President last week.

According to the press release, Denae Alamano, the United Way of Bemidji Area Executive Director, joined the state board in 2019. Until recently, she served as the Vice President on the UWMN Board of Directors. Alamano will take over the position from Kim Smith, a member of the United Way of 1000 Lakes.

“We are very excited to have Denae at the helm of our board of directors, with her track record in building needed initiatives and growing community support in the Bemidji area,” said UWMN Director Doris Pagelkopf.

The board of directors looks to address executive and legislative affairs, training, planning, and communication across Minnesota.

