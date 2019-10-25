Lakeland PBS
Bemidji Lions Club Hosts 5th Annual Fall Cash Raffle

Malaak KhattabOct. 24 2019

The Bemidji Lions Club hosted their fifth annual fall cash raffle tonight at the Hampton Inn & Suites to help raise money for local organizations in the area.

This year’s raffle was a reverse raffle, where every ticket is drawn and the last ticket could win up to $5,000. This is one of three major fundraisers that the club puts on every year. The Lions Club supports over 20 organizations in the Bemidji area.

“It’s a gathering of fellowship and community service and all the proceeds go back to the community and our community projects that the Lions take part in,” said Lions Club member Ethan Larson.

Last year, the fundraiser helped them purchase 700 vision screening instruments that’s used for the Lions KidSight program.

