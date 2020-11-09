Bemidji Law Enforcement Officers Recognized as Traffic Safety All-Stars

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year, there are law enforcement officers and prosecutors across Minnesota who are awarded as All-Stars in Traffic Safety. They are awarded for their commitment to taking impaired drivers off the road.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety recently honored Bemidji Officers Jeff Amey and Bidal Duran as 2019 DWI All-Stars for their dedication to protecting lives in Bemidji.

According to a release, Officer Amey took 81 impaired motorists off the streets in 2019 while Officer Duran took another 39 off the streets. In addition to Amey and Duran, Officer Josh Wicker and Investigator Jesse Becker received Honorable Mention awards.

Officer Amey, a three-year veteran, and Officer Duran, an eight-year veteran of the agency, are among 48 officers, deputies, troopers, and prosecutors statewide on the DWI All-Star team. This is the second All-Stars appearance for Officer Duran.

This is the 13th DWI All-Star Team selected for outstanding service in enforcement and prosecution of impaired driving.

