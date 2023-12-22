Bemidji HS Defensive End Lucas Caron Commits to BSU Football
Yesterday, BSU football nabbed a big local commit in Bemidji High School defensive end Lucas Caron.
Caron, who made the announcement via Twitter/X, was still listed as undecided as of Tuesday night on the Star Tribune’s Big 50 list ahead of Wednesday’s signing day. He also had offers from Illinois State and South Dakota before ultimately deciding to stay at home and be a Beaver.
Caron joins a growing list of Lumberjacks that now play football at Bemidji State and will be the fifth in as many years. The other BSU players from Bemidji are freshman Ethan Biehn, RS freshman Gavin Luksik, RS sophomore Colton Hinrich, and junior Caden Bolte.
