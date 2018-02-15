Bemidji House Fire Causes Nearly $80,000 in Damage

A house fire in Bemidji caused an estimated $80,000 in damages to the structure and contents after what appears to be a accidental fire.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire around 11:00 Thursday morning in the Turtle River Township to find the garage attached to the house completely engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to the home.

Eighteen firefighters responded with three fire engines, three water tenders, rescue unit and a command vehicle. The fire department was at the scene for nearly three hours with the assistance of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although the Bemidji Fire Department says it does appear to be accidental.