Bemidji Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Water Treatment Center
A ribbon cutting was held today to celebrate Bemidji’s new water treatment center. The project has been ongoing for many years, and the center has the capacity to treat over 1,500 gallons of water every minute. To make the center a reality, many different groups had to come together. The need for the center was realized over five years ago.
The process is not done yet, as there is a phase two planned to expand the center and its capacity. The second phase is expected to be completed in 2022.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.