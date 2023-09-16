Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Hosting Annual Fall Fair Food Fest This Weekend

Breanna Vinkemeier — Sep. 16 2023

Summer fair food isn’t out of season just yet. The annual Bemidji Fall Fair Food Fest is underway to bring the community out for one last hurrah.

Food isn’t the only thing you can find the event near Paul and Babe. Community is what truly makes this event what it is.

“Well, we have locals that come and bring their food trucks and that helps and supports as well,” said community member Aura Brule. “This event brings people out, brings people downtown. They like to eat, drink, walk around. It’s kind of a good deal and they should try to expand a little more.”

Kevin Johnson, the owner of myBemidji, goes on to say, “The idea is to make a big enough draw that people are coming downtown.”

As trucks are parked at the Bemidji waterfront, people can also get their steps in while walking around town. And they’re can get to enjoy food from here, there, or anywhere.

“Food trailers get together and they gather and [it’s] just kind of the last of the year hurrah,” said Mitch Hill, a Bemidji food truck vendor.

This event is here to bring the community together. The funds from this event go towards the City of Lights every winter and Bemidji Recreation and Parks for other events at low or no cost to the public.

The event continues until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 P.M.

By — Breanna Vinkemeier

