Bemidji Home Damaged By Fire

Josh Peterson
Dec. 27 2017
Courtesy: Bemidji Fire Department

A Bemidji home is significantly damaged after a fire Wednesday morning.

In a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire in Northern Township north of Bemidji at approximately 9:30a.m. where the found the rear a home on fire.
Over a period of 3 hours seventeen firefighters used two fire engines and two water tenders to put out the flames.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department; however it does appear to be accidental in nature.

