Bemidji High School Starts Parking Lot Renovation Project

Jun. 18 2019

The parking lot at Bemidji High School will have a slightly different look when students and staff return in the fall.

It’s been exactly 20 years since the parking lot was surfaced, which is why officials say it was due for some new pavement. The renovation project will add new parking lines and new signage. The project will also help provide a smoother flow of traffic that will work with the roundabouts near the school.

Tim Lutz, the Bemidji Area Schools superintendent, says, “What we’re hoping to do with this entire renovation is to create safer flows of traffic within the parking lot and also encourage people to utilize the roundabouts better and to provide access to the area in the high school parking lot where buses approach the building and pick students up and drop them off.”

The renovation project will be finished in time for when school starts in the fall.

