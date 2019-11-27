Bemidji High School Raises The Largest Donation To Support Stuff A Truck

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji High School has raised the largest cash contribution ever with a donation of almost $1,500 in efforts to support Stuff a Truck, an annual campaign where community members can donate food and money to help the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The school has been participating for over 30 years and they believe that making sure students are involved is important. They have a marketing campaign where every classroom is in competition with each other to see who can make the largest contribution.

“We had a significant cash contribution this year from high school students, I think it’s a convenient factor for them as well as understanding the significance the impact that dollar can have versus that can of soup. So, the completion was held, [Katherine] Wangberg’s class raised the greatest amount of food and dollar combinations. We equated a dollar to a pound of food, and Ms. Wangberg’s classroom, I believe, was around 460 pounds/dollars worth of items. So it was a tremendous contribution on their part,” said Rick Toward, National Honor Society Advisor.

As of right now, Stuff A Truck has raised over $4,000 and 8,569 pounds of food. Marketplace Foods will continue to accept cash and food donations until Thanksgiving Day.

