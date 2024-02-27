Lakeland PBS

Bemidji High School Put into “Secure” Response After Report of Student with Weapon

Lakeland News — Feb. 26 2024

Local law enforcement put Bemidji High School into a brief “secure” mode today after a report of a student allegedly possessing a weapon.

That’s according to a press release from Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson. He says no weapon was found following a search of the school, and law enforcement stated that there was no indication the report of the weapon was factual.

After the search turned up nothing, the “secure” for the school was released. Olson said the district thanked law enforcement for their quick response to the situation.

By — Lakeland News

