Bemidji Girls XC Team/Maish and Kondos, Get Ready For State
The Bemidji Girls Cross Country team qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2014 after placing second in the Section 8AAA championship last week. On the boys side, both Carson Maish and Bryce Kondos finished in the top-10 in sections and also qualified for state.
Both the Lumberjack Girls Cross Country team along with Maish and Kondos are now getting ready for the state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota on Saturday, November 6th.