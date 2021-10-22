Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Girls Tennis Ready For State After Back-To-Back Section 8AA Championships

Chaz MootzOct. 22 2021

Last year, the Bemidji girls tennis team won the Section 8AA championship, but didn’t get the reward of competing at state as COVID-19 concerns wiped away the traditional end-of-the-year state tournament. So, the Lumberjacks doubled down and won the Section 8AA title again this year, and they’re gearing up for state tournament that’s back up-and-running again this fall.

Bemidji has been a tight-knit group led by their seniors all year, and after a thrilling 4-3 win over Becker in the Section 8AA championship, the Lumberjacks are now braving the cold at practice to prepare for the team state tournament next week.

The 2021 MSHSL girls state tournament will start up on Tuesday, October 26. Bemidji will find out who they will play on Friday morning.

By — Chaz Mootz

