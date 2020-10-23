Bemidji Girls Soccer Wins a Thriller to Advance to Fourth-Straight Section Championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji girls soccer team won a thrilling Section 8A semifinal game after a 1-1 tie in regulation, a scoreless 20 minutes of overtime, and eventually eight rounds of penalty kicks. The down-to-the-wire win punched the Lumberjacks’ ticket to a fourth-straight Section 8A championship game.

Bemidji will ride their 15-game Section 8A playoff winning streak into Saturday’s section title match against Sartell in Alexandria at 3:30 P.M.