Bemidji Girls Soccer Wins a Thriller to Advance to Fourth-Straight Section Championship
The Bemidji girls soccer team won a thrilling Section 8A semifinal game after a 1-1 tie in regulation, a scoreless 20 minutes of overtime, and eventually eight rounds of penalty kicks. The down-to-the-wire win punched the Lumberjacks’ ticket to a fourth-straight Section 8A championship game.
Bemidji will ride their 15-game Section 8A playoff winning streak into Saturday’s section title match against Sartell in Alexandria at 3:30 P.M.