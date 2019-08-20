Bemidji Girls Soccer Not Satisfied With Section Titles

The past two seasons have been very similar for the Bemidji girls soccer team: a section championship, followed by a shutout loss in the first round of the state tournament. This year, the Lumberjacks are looking to use their previous experiences to take their team, and their season, to the next level.

When you see the Lumberjacks take the field this season, there won’t be too many unfamiliar faces. 16 of the team’s 23 players are seniors, giving the team a lot of options as they set their lineup.

The only position without a lot of experience is in net, with a competition underway to see who will replace the departed Ali Beard.

A lot of firepower returns for the Jacks, as Bemidji brings back their top three goal scorers, with the forwards picking up right where they left off.

With section titles each of the past two seasons, the Jacks know what to prepare for as they look to make it three in a row this October.

However, a section title isn’t good enough for Bemidji this year. They’re hoping to make some noise this year at state, and prove that Bemidji belongs among the state’s elite programs.