Bemidji Fire Department Welcomes New Firefighters to Team
The Bemidji Fire Department welcomed two new firefighters to their team, who were sworn at the Bemidji City Council’s meeting on Monday night.
The fire department has a team of over 30 employees and has grown tremendously over the years. One of the new firefighters, Jake Premo, is originally from Laporte and is a transfer firefighter from Fargo.
The second newest firefighter, Tyler Hemp, is from Bemidji, who wanted to take a career path in law enforcement but instead realized that being a firefighter was something he was meant to do.
The two new firefighters say they are ready and excited to serve the residents of Beltrami County.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.