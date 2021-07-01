Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Fire Department Warns of Fire Concerns With 4th of July Fireworks

Betsy Melin — Jun. 30 2021

The Fourth of July is known for its bright fireworks displays celebrating America’s freedom. But this year in parts of central Minnesota, personal use of fireworks has been banned by the Minnesota DNR due to fire and safety concerns.

No fireworks may be ignited on any public or private land outside city limits in the following counties:

  • Beltrami (southern portion)
  • Cass
  • Crow Wing
  • Hubbard
  • Itasca
  • Morrison
  • Todd
  • Wadena

The city of Bemidji has also banned the personal use of fireworks due to the dry conditions. Fireworks being used so far in Bemidji have already proven dangerous this year, resulting in three fireworks-related fires since the beginning of the season.

Although it is a tradition to light up fireworks for the Fourth of July this year, officials are asking that the public refrain from using them.

The Red, White & Boom! fireworks show hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees will still be hosted this year as they are being fired off on a barge in Lake Bemidji. The show will be held on Sunday, July 4.

