Bemidji Fire Department Releases 2017 Numbers

While 2017 seemed like an aggressive year for fires, and emergency activity it was similar to recent years. Numbers recently released by the Bemidji Fire Department show that 2017 was actually an average year.

The fire department covers 18 local units of government with a total population of 35,000 people in a 522 square mile area.

Numbers show that the department responded to 105 fires, 128 motor vehicle crashes with injuries, 12 water / ice resuces, 397 life threatening emergency medicals, and $972,500 in property damage loss due to fire.

The plan for continued success in keeping the numbers low is incorporated with planning and being proactive in the future.

But as the area continues to grow at a rapid rate, the department expects to make changes.

Currently the fire department has been working closely with Great Bemidji Joint Planning Board to develop a long term strategy as part of Bemidji’s comprehensive plan.