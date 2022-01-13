Bemidji Fire Department Demonstrates Hovercraft Rescue Training

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Firefighting and rescue efforts typically go hand-in-hand, but it’s not very often that you get to witness a rescue being done with a hovercraft.

The Bemidji Fire Department conducted their annual refresher training course today so that all hovercraft operators will be prepared to use it in frigid weather conditions to save lives.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Loebs says that if someone faces difficulty on the ice, the hovercraft is suitable to perform rescue operations as its ability to float on ice and open water will increase its operational proficiency.

More information on hovercraft rescue operations can be found on the Bemidji Fire Department website.

