Bemidji Family Welcomes First Baby Born in The New Year At Sanford Hospital

At 8:38 a.m. on New Year’s Day, one mother gave birth to her second son at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji.

Mother Teather Krueth was expected to deliver her son on January 7th, but their gift came a little early, being the first baby born of the year. Krueth’s water broke at her home around 1:45 a.m., and both the mother and father say that this specific moment for them feels like a happy coincidence.

“Well, the way Bradley is different so far for us is when Liam was born, he did not like to be restrained, he wanted out of his swaddle, he’s been very independent since the day he was born. Whereas Bradley starts to fuss you pick him up and he stops,” said father Kyle Lofgren. “As far as our family goes, they’re all very thrilled and excited to finally meet little Bradley here.”

The family looks forward to making new memories and adding a new addition to their family.

