Bemidji Encouraging Park Visitors To Practice Social Distancing

As spring is kicking in and the weather is warming up, dozens of families are taking advantage of going outside now more than ever due to Minnesota’s stay-at-home order. We talked with Bemidji city officials and how they are encouraging the community to practice social distancing at Bemidji parks.

City officials understand the importance of keeping parks open, and important decisions have been made to keep the community as safe as possible such as closing all playgrounds. However, city parks and trails themselves are still open.

