Bemidji Elks & American Legion Hold Flag Day Ceremony

The colors are bold, and the symbol well known. But the history and proper etiquette of the American flag is why local Elks Lodge organizations hold ceremonies across the country on flag day.

Elks lodge members also believe that it’s a day to remember what the flag means and to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made for the country.

While many homes, businesses and organizations fly Old Glory, the flag can become weathered bringing another reminder for the holiday.

Flag Day is the recommended day to do routine maintenance to your American flag. Flags that are faded, tattered and torn should be replace and disposed of properly.

American flag replacement and maintenance can be done anytime throughout the year. The American Legion only asks that when disposing of the flag that it is done with the honor and respect that it deserves.

American flags needing to be disposed of can be brought to any American Legion post.