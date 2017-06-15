DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Elks & American Legion Hold Flag Day Ceremony

Josh Peterson
Jun. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

The colors are bold, and the symbol well known. But the history and proper etiquette of the American flag is why local Elks Lodge organizations hold ceremonies across the country on flag day.

Elks lodge members also believe that it’s a day to remember what the flag means and to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made for the country.

While many homes, businesses and organizations fly Old Glory, the flag can become weathered bringing another reminder for the holiday.

Flag Day is the recommended day to do routine maintenance to your American flag. Flags that are faded, tattered and torn should be replace and disposed of properly.

American flag replacement and maintenance can be done anytime throughout the year. The American Legion only asks that when disposing of the flag that it is done with the honor and respect that it deserves.

American flags needing to be disposed of can be brought to any American Legion post.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: World War One Exhibit Renews Interest In Beltrami County History

Memorial Day: Generations Remember Fallen Heroes

Veteran’s Widow Receives New Garage

Backus Legion Great Pumpkin Contest

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Kevin Van Dyck said

Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More

Ryan said

BSU is being terrifically short sighted here. Perhaps Mr. Dill and Dr. Hemsrud s... Read More

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Latest Story

Staples Community Members Discuss Oil Pipeline Environmental Review Findings

The findings of a draft environmental review of a proposed Enbridge Energy oil pipeline are being discussed in a series of meetings held
Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Staples Community Members Discuss Oil Pipeline Environmental Review Findings

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Pierz Headed To Second Straight State Tournament

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Summer Snow Pea Salad

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Two Minnesota Representatives On Congressional Baseball Teams But Not At Practice

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Human Trafficking Posters Going Up At Rest Areas Across The State

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.