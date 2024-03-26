Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Education Association Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement with Bemidji Area Schools

Lakeland News — Mar. 26 2024

After more than eight months of negotiations, the Bemidji Education Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year employment contract with Bemidji Area Schools. The long negotiating process included demonstrations by BEA members and supporters on several occasions.

According to a press release from the BEA, the agreement between the bargaining teams of the union of educations and the school district was reached on Monday. The previous contract expired on June 30 last year.

Details of the new agreement were not immediately released to provide union negotiators time to inform BEA members.

The tentative agreement must be ratified by union members. That ratification vote is schedule for April 11. If approved by the union, the school board will vote to ratify it on April 15.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.