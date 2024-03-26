Bemidji Education Association Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement with Bemidji Area Schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After more than eight months of negotiations, the Bemidji Education Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year employment contract with Bemidji Area Schools. The long negotiating process included demonstrations by BEA members and supporters on several occasions.

According to a press release from the BEA, the agreement between the bargaining teams of the union of educations and the school district was reached on Monday. The previous contract expired on June 30 last year.

Details of the new agreement were not immediately released to provide union negotiators time to inform BEA members.

The tentative agreement must be ratified by union members. That ratification vote is schedule for April 11. If approved by the union, the school board will vote to ratify it on April 15.

