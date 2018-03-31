DONATE

Bemidji Easter Egg Hunt Canceled Due To Weather

Nathan Green
Mar. 30 2018
With a winter storm expected to hit Bemidji this weekend, RP Broadcasting has decided to cancel their annual Easter egg hunt.

This would have been the 19th year for the egg hunt. There are usually between 800 to 1,000 kids that participate each year.

You may be wondering what the radio station plans to do with the 6,000 candy-filled eggs they’ve already stuffed. They say they haven’t thought about it yet, but they may give them out at other community events.

The event also gives out free bikes, but RP Broadcasting says they plan to save the bikes for next year.

