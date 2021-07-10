Bemidji DNR Conservation Officer Awarded CO of the Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji DNR conservation officer has been named the officer of the year. The award honors the conservation officer who shows outstanding overall career performance.

Hannah Mishler has been a conservation officer in northern Minnesota since 2014 and has been working in the Bemidji area since 2019. She works with the enforcement division’s peer support team and is a part of the K-9 unit along with her partner Storm. This award was an honor for her.

Mishler says her favorite part of her job is getting to do something new every day.

