Bemidji Couple A Part Of Guinness World Record Attempt

Haydee Clotter
Oct. 3 2017
When Roy and Cynthia Booth aren’t operating Roy’s Comics & Games in Bemidji they are attempting to break records.

Roy C. and Cynthia Booth

The couple has an opportunity to be a part of the Guinness World Record Books by surpassing the current record of more than 50 existing contributing writers in an anthology of short stories.

“I took a chapter from a novel I’ve been working on and just converted that into a short story,” said Roy. “It’s a fantasy novel about a young man who’s a third generation privateer.”

A writer from South Africa challenged the current record holder saying he could have 100 writers participate in the series and publish a book.

“They wanted certain people that could turn stories in a certain period of time,” said Roy. “We worked together on the other side of things, he thought I would be a perfect fit for it.”

Roy says some of his writing comes from his nightmares. He uses the dark fiction part of it to create stories.

For Cynthia, writing dark fiction and poetry is usually her style, but she wanted to do something different this time.

“That’s great, that’s a part of history, which makes it incredible and unique,” said Cynthia.

Roy says this is a big deal to him because it’s something that can go in his obituary. This achievement can also give Bemidji bragging rights.

“We always have to explain to people where is Bemidji, they’ve never heard of it, so it kind of does put the area on the map in a way” said Cynthia.

The Booth’s have worked on several projects together, but this is one special project they can enjoy as individuals.

“Usually it’s Roy and Cynthia or Cynthia and Roy, but now we’re separate authors on this one and I really get a kick out of that,” said Roy.

“Yeah, that was nice,” said Cynthia.

The collection of stories titled, CEA Greatest Anthology Written is available to pre-order now.

