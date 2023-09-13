Bemidji Considers Roundabouts for Traffic Control on Hannah Ave., Middle School Dr.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji may see more roundabouts along heavy traffic streets in the near future. At their latest meeting, the Bemidji City Council looked to support the option for roundabouts over other alternatives on Hannah Avenue and Middle School Drive.

The proposed roundabout along Hannah Avenue would be located at the entrance to Burger King and Simonson’s. The proposed Middle School Drive roundabout would be at the access to Target and Tires Plus.

Staff say the roundabouts were presented as a way of traffic control along the busy streets.

“These issues on the corridors are really your a.m. and your p.m. rush hours,” explained Bemidji City Engineer Sam Anderson. “We start seeing those red lights and cars start to back up. That’s what we’re seeing impacts those other adjacent intersections. So, the reason your alternatives tonight are basically a version of roundabouts is because we’ve already kind of vetted that initial piece.”

All councilors supported the roundabout options to the other alternatives presented to them. No formal action was taken at the meeting.

Discussions on the topic and the Highway 197 project are expected to take place at later work sessions.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today