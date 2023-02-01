Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Theater Sets Stage for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

Justin OthoudtJan. 31 2023

In 1962, Ken Kesey published his first novel, titled, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which highlighted the way psychology and psychiatry was practiced in the time, and now over 60 years, and several adaptations later, this story is being brought to life by the Bemidji Community Theater.

“It’s the inner-workings of a mental institution from the late 60’s early 70’s…” explained actor, David Moffett, who plays Dale Harding, “and it is interrupted by, kind of, a wild maverick character, who sort of disrupts the comfort level that everybody has, and lets them reflect on why they’re really there.”

Cuckoo’s nest is perhaps best known for its cast of characters, from the narrator of few words, Chief Bromden, to the controlling Nurse Ratched, all presenting an interesting and unique character for the actors to bring to life.

“The most challenging aspect is that, I’m a completely different person.” said actor, Ann Marie Newman, who plays Nurse Ratched, “I’m a bleeding heart person! I fell everything, I’m very empathic, and Nurse Ratched lacks complete empathy.”

Community is a topic that crops up frequently in Cuckoo’s nest, which makes this performance even more fitting, as it required a troupe of actors from all across the community to band together to make it possible.

“We’ve been just a fun team, and as we’ve gone along and learned our lines…” said actor, Joseph Boudreau, who plays Chief Bromden, “…It’s just been fun to work with these people.”

“And in a way, in community theater it’s kinda like working in a nut house,” joked Moffett, “I mean, there’s a blend of people that we’re compelled to get along. That’s the rules and regulations of community theater, kinda like the rules and regulations of Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Performances will be from February 2nd until February 12th. February 5th and 12th’s performances are set to take place at 2 p.m. while the remaining performances will be at 7 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Bemidji Hockey Day Committee Donates $360,000 to Benefit Hockey Community

Longtime Bemidji Community Leader Bill Howe Passes Away at 94

Beltrami County Jail Ordered to Reduce Inmate Capacity by 39%

Update: One Charged with Arson Following Bemidji Fire

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.