Bemidji Community Theater Sets Stage for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

In 1962, Ken Kesey published his first novel, titled, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which highlighted the way psychology and psychiatry was practiced in the time, and now over 60 years, and several adaptations later, this story is being brought to life by the Bemidji Community Theater.

“It’s the inner-workings of a mental institution from the late 60’s early 70’s…” explained actor, David Moffett, who plays Dale Harding, “and it is interrupted by, kind of, a wild maverick character, who sort of disrupts the comfort level that everybody has, and lets them reflect on why they’re really there.”

Cuckoo’s nest is perhaps best known for its cast of characters, from the narrator of few words, Chief Bromden, to the controlling Nurse Ratched, all presenting an interesting and unique character for the actors to bring to life.

“The most challenging aspect is that, I’m a completely different person.” said actor, Ann Marie Newman, who plays Nurse Ratched, “I’m a bleeding heart person! I fell everything, I’m very empathic, and Nurse Ratched lacks complete empathy.”

Community is a topic that crops up frequently in Cuckoo’s nest, which makes this performance even more fitting, as it required a troupe of actors from all across the community to band together to make it possible.

“We’ve been just a fun team, and as we’ve gone along and learned our lines…” said actor, Joseph Boudreau, who plays Chief Bromden, “…It’s just been fun to work with these people.”

“And in a way, in community theater it’s kinda like working in a nut house,” joked Moffett, “I mean, there’s a blend of people that we’re compelled to get along. That’s the rules and regulations of community theater, kinda like the rules and regulations of Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Performances will be from February 2nd until February 12th. February 5th and 12th’s performances are set to take place at 2 p.m. while the remaining performances will be at 7 p.m.

