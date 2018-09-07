Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 6 2018
Leave a Comment

Bemidji Community Theater is taking audiences back to the 1940s with their production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

It’s the classic tale of two sisters from Mississippi. Blanche goes to visit Stella and her husband Stanley in New Orleans after losing the family plantation. When choosing a play for the season, the Bemidji Community Theater board says they wanted to do some a little more edgy that would stretch the actors and the play’s director.

Vicki Stenerson, the show’s director, says, “It’s a very intense play and it’s very emotional, and I’m hoping the audience will put themselves back in ’47 as a time when women had very few choices in life. They were either old maids or they were married and had a family. Not many women had careers at that time. So, Stella and Blanche each choose different paths and it shows how those different paths affect them.”

“A Streetcar Named Desire” opens tomorrow night and run through September 16th at the Chief Theater. Tickets are available at the Chief Theater Box Office or at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Partnership Launches New Solar Technology

AmeriCorps NCCC Members Lend A Hand At Bemidji Food Shelf

20 for 20: No Smoking Beltrami County (2005)

Home Sustains Minor Damage After Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Fishing Tips: Bottom Bouncers

In our final segment of Fishing Tips for the year, Ray and Mandy discuss a great way to cover a lot of ground when fishing for all types of fish:
Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Latest Stories

Fishing Tips: Bottom Bouncers

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Brainerd City Council Forms Historical Water Tower Citizen Committee

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

CLC Hosts First Cultural Thursday Series Of School Year

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Lane Closures Planned For Highway 210 In Brainerd

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Pheasant Index Increases Across the State

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.