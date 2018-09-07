Bemidji Community Theater Presents “A Streetcar Named Desire”

Bemidji Community Theater is taking audiences back to the 1940s with their production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

It’s the classic tale of two sisters from Mississippi. Blanche goes to visit Stella and her husband Stanley in New Orleans after losing the family plantation. When choosing a play for the season, the Bemidji Community Theater board says they wanted to do some a little more edgy that would stretch the actors and the play’s director.

Vicki Stenerson, the show’s director, says, “It’s a very intense play and it’s very emotional, and I’m hoping the audience will put themselves back in ’47 as a time when women had very few choices in life. They were either old maids or they were married and had a family. Not many women had careers at that time. So, Stella and Blanche each choose different paths and it shows how those different paths affect them.”

“A Streetcar Named Desire” opens tomorrow night and run through September 16th at the Chief Theater. Tickets are available at the Chief Theater Box Office or at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.