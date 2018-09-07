Bemidji Community Theater Presents “A Streetcar Named Desire”
Bemidji Community Theater is taking audiences back to the 1940s with their production of “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
It’s the classic tale of two sisters from Mississippi. Blanche goes to visit Stella and her husband Stanley in New Orleans after losing the family plantation. When choosing a play for the season, the Bemidji Community Theater board says they wanted to do some a little more edgy that would stretch the actors and the play’s director.
Vicki Stenerson, the show’s director, says, “It’s a very intense play and it’s very emotional, and I’m hoping the audience will put themselves back in ’47 as a time when women had very few choices in life. They were either old maids or they were married and had a family. Not many women had careers at that time. So, Stella and Blanche each choose different paths and it shows how those different paths affect them.”
“A Streetcar Named Desire” opens tomorrow night and run through September 16th at the Chief Theater. Tickets are available at the Chief Theater Box Office or at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More