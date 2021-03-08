Bemidji Community Food Shelf Participating in FoodShare March Campaign

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is participating in a campaign called the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. This helps food shelves get through the summer months by providing a partial match for donations. The campaign runs from March 1 to April 11 this year. This is the 40th anniversary of the campaign which started in 1982.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf (BCFS) has participated in the campaign for many years, and actively promoting it since 2003. According to BCFS Executive Director Mary Mitchell, this is the most important fundraiser of the year because it frontloads the food budget for the summer when donations are down.

The Food Shelf saw a record number of visits in 2020 and expect that the higher numbers could continue through 2021.

BCFS is asking area businesses, families, organizations and individuals to help bring in donations of food and dollars. All donations received from March 1 – April 11 will be totaled and reported to the campaign organizers. A partial match will be awarded based on the total donations. Donations can be delivered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Food Shelf is currently serving customers on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

