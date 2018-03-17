Bemidji City Council To Decide Fate Of Carnegie Library Building

After six years of fundraising and gathering community support, a decision will be made Monday on whether or not to save Bemidji’s Carnegie Library.

During next Monday’s meeting, the Bemidji City Council will look at the construction bids to move the building and renovate the structure. The council will decide the fate of the $2 million project and whether or not to allow the Carnegie’s fundraising committee to continue raising funds for the project to fill in the estimated $700,000 financial gap.

The Bemidji Carnegie Library Committee is asking for the public to show their support for the project by attending the council meeting or by sending an email of support on the city’s website.