Bemidji City Council Tasked with Finding New Sanford Center Management

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji is now on the lookout for a new management company for the city’s events center.

Earlier this month, the Bemidji City Council voted to terminate their current contract with VenuWorks, which had been managing the Sanford Center since the facility opened its doors in 2010. At a special session on Monday, city council members expected to review a new contract proposal from VenuWorks, but instead the company withdrew its offer.

City Manager Nate Mathews then recommended either having the city run the facility as a city department or hire a consultant to find a new management company. After hearing of similar cities having losses near or past $1 million when running an facility like the Sanford Center in-house, the first idea was not supported.

The city will now have roughly six months to find a new management company and work out a contract. The council and Mathews stressed the importance of finding a group, especially with the building being the home of Bemidji State hockey.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today