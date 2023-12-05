Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Passes Resolution on Mail Delivery, Listening Session on Postal Issues Scheduled

Lakeland News — Dec. 4 2023

The Bemidji City Council passed a resolution tonight in support of prioritizing the delivery of United State Postal Service mail.

The resolution is a symbolic gesture to emphasize how important the timely deliver of U.S. mail is to citizens and towns and cities across the United States who do not live in large metropolitan areas. The resolution could now be sent to Minnesota’s members of Congress, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and President Biden to assist the city’s citizens and make sure their concerns are heard.

Recently, rural mail carriers in Bemidji picketed for several days because of what they say are unfair working conditions for USPS employees and the prioritization of third-party packages over essential items like bills and medications.

Tomorrow, there will be a USPS listening session in Bemidji to discuss ongoing postal issues related to package and mail delivery. Representatives across different sectors of the community are invited to speak to their experiences with the staff of Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Staff will share this feedback with Sen. Smith and Sen. Klobuchar and their legislative teams to inform ongoing efforts to improve constituent and worker experiences with the Postal Service. Regional Postmaster Angela Bye may also be on-hand.

The listening session will run from 3:00-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Greater Bemidji Board Room.

