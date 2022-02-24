Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Makes Decision on Mayoral Term

Mary BalstadFeb. 23 2022

Mayor Jorge Prince will remain in office until 2024 after the Bemidji City Council made their decision regarding the mayoral term charter at Tuesday night’s meeting.

A special session was held to discuss the charter commission’s decision on defining the mayoral terms. Varying perspectives among the council led to a call for informed decision making, which was provided via Zoom from the city attorney. After such advice and further clarification, the council came to a vote.

The council faced a decision on whether to retroactively apply the four-year term to the current mayor Jorge Prince, or wait until 2024 and go against the written charter. The open meeting came to the consensus of retroactively passing an ordinance for a mayoral term of four years.

The long night for the city council started by swearing in its newest member, Lynn Eaton of Ward 5. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin and Parks & Recreation Representative Marcia Larson presented on financial needs and issues to their respective departments. Then, the council voted on ordinances, to which all final readings passed.

The Bemidji City Council then adjourned with plans to meet next on Monday, February 28 for a work session. Previous council meetings can be viewed by visiting the City of Bemidji’s website.

By — Mary Balstad

