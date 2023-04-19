Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Forms Task Force for Northern Township Water/Sewer Line Talks

Mary BalstadApr. 19 2023

Progress on having Northern Township connect to Bemidji’s water/sewer line to prevent further pollution of Lake Bemidji has taken one step forward but two steps back.

At Monday’s meeting, city staff informed the Bemidji City Council that after looking at the possibility of a water/sewer district, annexation of property could not be bypassed. Another flaw staff pointed out would be the size of the district and how that could limit Bemidji’s further boundaries.

A major limitation for the city included no control of the pipe’s infrastructure. While the city staff voiced concerns about what future legal issues could arise, they also focused on the main problem, the pollution of Lake Bemidji.

“Our goal is to save the lake, and we have a way to do that. If you start connecting, allowing Northern Township to connect, I still have the same concern of, why wouldn’t Bemidji Township want the same thing?” asked Bemidji City Attorney Katie Nolting. “Why wouldn’t Grant Valley [Township] want the same thing? Let’s move it on to Eckles [Township] then, let’s keep moving it out farther and farther, and you’ve lost your ability to annex.”

The council decided to form a smaller task force to continue talks with Northern Township. The group consists of Mayor Jorge Prince, Councilor At-Large Audrey Thayer, and Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton.

