Bemidji City Council Discusses Ways to Help Downtown Businesses

The Bemidji City Council discussed their plans today to help downtown businesses affected by the state shutdown as Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order lightens.

They considered various options for providing relief for local businesses and restaurants. Ideas included waving or rebating liquor license fees, reserving parking spaces specifically for takeout dining, and allowing them more use of public spaces and sidewalks for outdoor dining.

The council has planned a special planning meeting later in the month to discuss further options and come to a decision for the future.

