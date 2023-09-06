Bemidji City Council Continues Search for New City Manager

Lakeland PBS

Sep. 6 2023

The search for a new Bemidji city manager is underway following the resignation of Nate Mathews earlier this year.

After contracting law firm Baker Tilly to help in the search, the Bemidji City Council received an update at their Sept. 5 meeting regarding potential candidates. The search included a nationwide call for qualified applicants. Baker Tilly also reached out to people who had ties to the area and knew it.

“This again is your search. We can modify this to make sure it meets your requirements,” said Baker Tilly director Patricia Heminover to the city council. “Then [we will] get the information, the candidates, the applicants that we feel that meet the qualifications, and then I would like to present each of you with that confidential information.”

The city council did receive more in-depth information on the candidates and will take time to review them before interviews begin.

The council plans to convene later in September for a special meeting on the topic.

Mary Balstad

