Lakeland PBS

Nate Mathews Resigns From Position as Bemidji City Manager

Mary BalstadApr. 14 2023

After months of meetings and motions, Nate Mathews officially resigned from his position as Bemidji City Manager.

The Bemidji City Council unanimously voted to approve a separation and release agreement for Mathews that specified he is voluntarily resigning from this position. During a special meeting held on April 14, the council withdrew their preliminary resolution from April 3 to avoid any contradicting language with this new agreement.

The city council also made the financial terms as part of the separation and release agreement. Mayor Jorge Prince read out the terms during the meeting, which included a lump sum of $81,809.42. This amount is equal to six-months salary pay for Mathews. He will also be compensated an amount equivalent to his accumulated paid time off.

Mathews worked as the Bemidji city manager since 2015. Prior to that role, he worked as the city manager for Staples for eight years.

While the position of city manager remains vacant, City Clerk Michelle Miller will assume the role as acting manager and the subsequent responsibilities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Wins Bemidji’s Ward 1 Seat in Special Election

Bemidji Reviews City Hall and Fire Station Building Proposals, Funding

Bemidji Ward 1 Candidates Talk Experiences, Goals Before Special Election

Bemidji and Northern Township Discuss Water/Sewer District at Latest Meeting

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.