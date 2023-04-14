Nate Mathews Resigns From Position as Bemidji City Manager

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After months of meetings and motions, Nate Mathews officially resigned from his position as Bemidji City Manager.

The Bemidji City Council unanimously voted to approve a separation and release agreement for Mathews that specified he is voluntarily resigning from this position. During a special meeting held on April 14, the council withdrew their preliminary resolution from April 3 to avoid any contradicting language with this new agreement.

The city council also made the financial terms as part of the separation and release agreement. Mayor Jorge Prince read out the terms during the meeting, which included a lump sum of $81,809.42. This amount is equal to six-months salary pay for Mathews. He will also be compensated an amount equivalent to his accumulated paid time off.

Mathews worked as the Bemidji city manager since 2015. Prior to that role, he worked as the city manager for Staples for eight years.

While the position of city manager remains vacant, City Clerk Michelle Miller will assume the role as acting manager and the subsequent responsibilities.

