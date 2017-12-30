DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji City Council Considering Appointment Process For Ward 4 Vacancy

Lakeland News
Dec. 30 2017
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Plemel Resigns From Bemidji City Council After Accepting Out-Of-State Job

City Of Bemidji Reminds Residents To Shovel Sidewalks

Bidding Process To Begin As Carnegie Project Moves Forward

Winter Tea To Raise Funds For Bemidji Carnegie Library

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament Back For Its 29th Year

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament Back For Its 29th Year

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

Brrrmidji Bike Ride To Kick Off The New Year In A Healthy Way

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

BSU Men's Hockey Takes Game 1 Of Series Against Alabama-Huntsville

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball Coach Galovich Nets 700th Win

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

Brainerd Boys Hockey Beats Wayzata For Third Place In Tourney

Posted on Dec. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.