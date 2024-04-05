Bemidji Chamber Director Abby Randall Resigning to Take BSU Job

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce will soon be looking for a new executive director.

Abby Randall, who took over the position in 2020, is resigning to accept a new role with the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation.

Chamber Board President Brad Olson said in a statement that the board appreciates “the leadership, hard work, and professionalism” Randall provided as their executive director.

Randall will resign in early June of this year so she can begin her new position at BSU Alumni & Foundation as Director of Corporate Relations and Giving.