Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Celebrates Juneteenth

Jun. 20 2019

Today, June 19th, marks the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in America, also known as Juneteenth. Minnesota hosts one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country, and this year, Bemidji joined in with its first ever Juneteenth community event.

The program was hosted at Saint Bartholomew’s Church and featured many attendees taking turns to sing songs, read poems, and share their experiences as an African-American living in Bemidji. The group ended the evening with a prayer. The event was put together as a partnership between the church, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, and Our Revolution Bemidji.

Joey Oppegard-Peltier, Our Revolution Bemidji Chair, says, “For many people of color, it is a day to reflect on the successes and the continuing struggles and the fight for racial equality.”

Soren Sorensen, St. Bartholomew’s Church Outreach Coordinator adds, “It’s important that Bemidji becomes comfortable with the national conversation about racial disparities because we see them here in town. We know that it is harder to get housing in this town, so today has got to be about the celebration, but we got to work on the rest of the struggle throughout the year.”

Organizers hope to grow the event in the future by adding more music traditional, African drums, dancing and soul food.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji School Board Approves Budget For 2019-2020 School Year

Bemidji High School Starts Parking Lot Renovation Project

Sanford Center Hosts First Ever Lakeside Flea Market

Northwoods Adventure: Over 900 Participate In 6th Annual Loop The Lake Festival

Latest Story

Red Lake School District Breaks Ground On New Elementary School Expansion

The Red Lake School District is expanding, and today, school leaders, government officials and students gathered together to break ground on a
Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Latest Stories

Red Lake School District Breaks Ground On New Elementary School Expansion

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Bemidji School Board Approves Budget For 2019-2020 School Year

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Volunteers Needed For 2019 World Ploughing Competition

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Roseau's Aaron Huglen Excited For NHL Draft

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Golf Tips: Putting

Posted on Jun. 20 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate