Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Career Academies Host Annual Career Fair at High School

Emma HudziakApr. 11 2022

The gymnasium at Bemidji High School was filled with many inspired students Monday at the Bemidji Career Academies’ annual career fair, where students were given the opportunity to meet with a variety of local business owners and organizations.

Every year, the Career Academies program works in conjunction with the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to host a career fair for students in grades 9-12 to give them a feel for the careers Bemidji has to offer.

Bemidji Career Academies program and school counselor Jenny Fraley says that one of the biggest benefits to hosting a career fair is that it is right on campus for high school students, where the community is brought to them in a place that is most convenient, and where business partners and students can form relationships. Fraley says that there were many students that morning that had signed up to be apart of their Career Academies program.

Many students were given opportunities to meet with local police officers, universities and colleges, engineering professionals, medical professionals, marketing staff, and even saw demonstrations provided by the Bemidji Fire Department.

Bemidji Career Academies will be hosting their next career fair this fall. More information can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Two Finalists Selected for Second Round Interviews for ISD 31 District Superintendent Position

Bemidji Rotary Learns About Success of St. Cloud COP House

City of Bemidji to Begin Flushing Water Mains

Highway 71 Construction in Bemidji Set to Begin in May

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.