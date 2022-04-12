Bemidji Career Academies Host Annual Career Fair at High School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The gymnasium at Bemidji High School was filled with many inspired students Monday at the Bemidji Career Academies’ annual career fair, where students were given the opportunity to meet with a variety of local business owners and organizations.

Every year, the Career Academies program works in conjunction with the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and local businesses to host a career fair for students in grades 9-12 to give them a feel for the careers Bemidji has to offer.

Bemidji Career Academies program and school counselor Jenny Fraley says that one of the biggest benefits to hosting a career fair is that it is right on campus for high school students, where the community is brought to them in a place that is most convenient, and where business partners and students can form relationships. Fraley says that there were many students that morning that had signed up to be apart of their Career Academies program.

Many students were given opportunities to meet with local police officers, universities and colleges, engineering professionals, medical professionals, marketing staff, and even saw demonstrations provided by the Bemidji Fire Department.

Bemidji Career Academies will be hosting their next career fair this fall. More information can be found on their website.

