Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Boys Soccer Has Sights Set High

AJ Feldman
Aug. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

Last year, the Bemidji boys soccer team lost in overtime in the state quarterfinals. Two years ago, they fell in the same round in penalty kicks. This year, they’re hungry and ready for more.

“We don’t want to settle at just a section victory,” says junior attack Silas Hess. “I feel like for us that doesn’t feel like much anymore. If we win sections, we want to go far in state – otherwise, it’s almost not worth it anymore.”

“This year going into it, we really feel like we proved that we belonged there and we want to get past that game,” says junior midfielder Ben Hess.

But getting there won’t be an easy feat as numerous challengers await, especially with the target planted firmly on the Lumberjacks’ backs.

“We realized for a lot of teams that they look at that schedule and they see Bemidji coming to town, or they’re heading up here, and we realized that we’re going to have to be on our “A” game most games to be able to take care of business,” says head coach Rick Toward.

“Last year, we were ranked 5th in the state; before that we were ranked 3rd, so there’s been a target on us for a while, but we don’t sweat the stress,” says senior midfielder Aspen Galdamez.

They’ll be led by their two top returning goal scorers, Silas and Ben Hess, who use their twin superpowers for good and not evil.

“It helps,” says Ben. “Sometimes it seems like we know where the other is going before they even know where they’re going.”

“There is an innate thing there that as coaches we just step back and kind of let them roll,” says Toward.

AJ Feldman
Contact the Author AJ Feldman
afeldman@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Volleyball Begins First Season Under Alicia Kriens

Soccer Players Turn Out For 7th Annual Paul and Babe Blowout

Bemidji Summer Tennis Program In Full Swing

Michael Johnson Named New BHS Girls Hockey Coach

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Locally, ATV and OHV enthusiasts band together through the Northwoods Riders OHV Club. But there is more to this group than just trail rides.
Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Northwoods Riders OHV Club

Posted on Jun. 28 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Iskigamizigan (Sugar Bush) & Artist/Animator Jonathan Thunder

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Counting to 20

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Asabikeshiinh (A Spider)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Ojibwemotaadidaa!: Agindaaso-nagamon (Number Song)

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.