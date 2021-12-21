Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Boys Hockey Leaning On Toughness and Togetherness

Chaz MootzDec. 20 2021

The Bemidji boys hockey team is off to a 4-3-1 start to the season so far. Last year’s team didn’t get their fourth win until the late February.

Bemidji has made improvements, most notably with their gritty play on the ice and better cohesiveness as a team. On offense, the Jacks are led by Wyatt Mattfield and Wylee Gladen, who both have scored double-digit points this season.

Special teams is still an area that Bemidji needs to improve on, but with a coachable group, the hope is that the power play and penalty kill will come around as the season continues.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys Hockey Falls to Buffalo 4-1 at Home

Bemidji’s Caden Bolte Continuing Football Career at BSU

Bemidji’s Jacob Kelly Commits to NDSU Football

Bemidji Girls Hockey Falls to Moorhead at Home

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - The Legal Rights of Nature: Wild Rice Sues the State of Minnesota

Posted on Dec. 17 2021

Common Ground: A traditional snowshoe class in Ponemah, Red Lake Nation

Posted on Nov. 17 2021
Mary Marana (Left) discusses the crisis line service with host Jason Edans (Right)

Lakeland Currents - Brainerd's Crisis Line & Referral Service

Posted on Nov. 12 2021

Common Ground: Nate Johnson makes his own durable leather clothing Part 3

Posted on Nov. 10 2021

Lakeland Currents - A Conversation with Retired Diplomat Tom Hanson

Posted on Nov. 5 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.