Bemidji Boys Hockey Leaning On Toughness and Togetherness

The Bemidji boys hockey team is off to a 4-3-1 start to the season so far. Last year’s team didn’t get their fourth win until the late February.

Bemidji has made improvements, most notably with their gritty play on the ice and better cohesiveness as a team. On offense, the Jacks are led by Wyatt Mattfield and Wylee Gladen, who both have scored double-digit points this season.

Special teams is still an area that Bemidji needs to improve on, but with a coachable group, the hope is that the power play and penalty kill will come around as the season continues.