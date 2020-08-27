Bemidji Boys & Girls Club to Reopen After-School Programming

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area will re-open its after-school program to children and teens this year. The program will operate on a limited basis and will begin along with the start of the school year on September 14th.

Program hours for all age groups will be from 2:40 to 6 PM, Monday through Friday. Extended hours for teens will not be available.

Due to new COVID-19 protocols, all Club members must be registered to attend. No drop-in attendance will be available. Space will be limited, and school restrictions will apply.

Because of space limitations and virus protocols, the Club will limit attendance to students at schools with the highest historic attendance rates. Included in this initial re-opening will be: J.W. Smith, Central, Schoolcraft, Gene Dillon, Bemidji Middle School, Bemidji High School, TrekNorth, and Voyageurs Expeditionary.

Other changes being made due to COVID-19 protocols include group sizes being kept at a 1:14 maximum staff-to-member ratio, each in separate spaces to minimize contact between groups. Some groups will be limited to a 1:9 staff-to-member ratio. Depending on demand, the Club anticipates re-opening with a maximum of 75 children in the building at any one time, about half of its usual after-school attendance. Enhanced cleaning protocols will also be followed.

Priority applications will be accepted until 5 PM on September 3rd for youth going into 1st-12th grades. Priority acceptance will be given to those who commit to a five-day program, children of essential workers, and current and previous Club members. Any remaining openings will be made available to those who commit to attend four days weekly, followed by three days and so on.

Registration forms and additional information are available at bgcbemidji.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today