Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Hopes To Raise Big Money On Give To The Max Day

November 16th is a big charity day for Minnesota. The state is celebrating the annual Give to the Max Day, which is designated for Minnesotans to share their generous side by giving back to their favorite charities.

“Here at the club, we’ve been participating in Give To The Max Day for seven years now,” says Becky Bergquist, the resource development director of the Bemidji Area Boys & Girls Club.

“It’s a pretty fun place and you can basically do whatever you want here. It’s pretty fun,” adds club member Karsen.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji is hoping to raise 20 thousand dollars this year. The club serves 160 members daily.

Bergquist says, “Investing in children and teens here in the Bemidji community will give them opportunities for homework help, tutoring, fitness activities in our gym, gardening during the summertime.”

The kids say the club is one of their favorite places to go after school. “I like to hang out in the games room and play foosball with my friends,” says club member Kai.

Another club member, Henry, adds he likes playing football and basketball. Olivia says she loves the art room and the gym. Another club member, Yesui loves the library.

“I’m a reading maniac! I can’t go two hours without reading,” says Yesui.

This year, the Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji is receiving a little help in achieving their goal from a few sponsors.

“We have a $10,000 dollar match: Sue and Steve Ingall, Kay and Larry Mack and Velvoline Instant Oil Change. So every dollar that comes in through midnight on November 16th will be matched dollar for dollar,” says Bergquist.

Even when Give To The Max Day is over tomorrow at midnight, the club will still need volunteers and committee members.

“We’re so thankful for the generosity that is pouring out from our community,” says Bergquist.

More than five other Bemidji area charities will be participating in Give To The Max Day. You can find a complete list on GiveMN.org.